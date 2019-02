Half Marathon A Complete Training Guide for Women

Half Marathon: A Complete Training Guide for Women is a must-have for adult women of any age at any fitness level who want to train for a half marathon. Using Jeff Galloway’s proven Run Walk Run® method, this book offers a step-by-step program for women that will get them started with weekly training. The training plans follow the run-walk-run format, allowing the runner to increase her mileage while decreasing her time, safely and effectively. An added benefit of these training programs is that they can easily fit into any busy schedule because training needs to happen only three days a week. Along with the training programs, this book offers nutrition advice for women—what and when to eat and how to control weight while training. It offers advice on staying motivated and preventing injury while training as well. Also included is information on women-specific issues. Any woman looking to complete a half marathon will find all the information she needs to run-walk-run fast and finish her race strong.